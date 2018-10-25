Willie Ann Joy DeZengotita was born on November 25, 1944 in Galveston, Texas and gained her wings on October 24, 2018 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital after a courageous 8-year battle of breast cancer.
Willie Ann and her late husband were the owners of Gentleman’s Barber Shop from 1972-1990. After her retirement Willie Ann enjoyed watching her grandchildren, going on RV trips, and playing cards and dominos with her group of friends.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 27, 2018 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m., on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, Joe Joy; parents, Dewey and Bessie Iles; her siblings, Bobby Iles, Cheryl Garcia and Joe Iles, and her father-in-law Joe Joy, Sr.
Survivors include her loving husband, Felix DeZengotita; daughters, Trisha Joy and Rhonda Estep and her favorite and only son Tom Estep; step-daughters, Cole DeZengotita Bronn and husband Greg, Daryn DeZengotita and partner Celia Barshop; grandchildren, Aubrie and Kevin Reynolds, Katy & Cameron Estep, Alex & Jacob Barshop; siblings, Leighton Lott, Jerry Iles and wife Francis, Larry Iles and wife Elizabeth, Glenda Hattenbach and husband Jimmy and Carol Larrew and husband Jay and numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Keeton Bailey, Marty Garcia, Dewey Hattenbach, Jimmy Hattenbach, Brandon Iles, Greg Iles, and Jason Larrew.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude Hospital or Susan G. Komen Foundation for breast cancer awareness.
