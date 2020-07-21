Margaret Limon Davila, 93, passed away Friday July 17, 2020.
Margaret was born February 20, 1927 in Galveston, TX. She was a graduate of Ball High School in 1945. Margaret had a long career and retired from Moody National Bank in Galveston. She was an interbank auditor at the end of her career. Margaret was active in the Business and Professional Women’s association (BPW) for many years.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Miguel Davila; her parents, Juanita and Pedro Limon; brother, Genaro Valero; and sisters, Carmen Herrera and Elvira Rodriguez.
Margaret is survived by her stepdaughter, Sharon Davila LaBauve, as well as nephews, nieces and other family members.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic, there will only be a graveside service on at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 23, at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston, TX. The wearing of face masks and adhering to social distancing are suggested given the safety guidelines issued by Local and State officials due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Margaret’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
