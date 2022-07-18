ALVIN, TX — Logan Hightshue, Sr., age 67 of Alvin, Texas passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Logan was born January 16, 1955 in Clermont, Indiana. He came to Texas in his early 20's and has been a longstanding resident ever since. Logan is preceded in death by his father, James Hightshue; mother, Mildred Patten; brothers, Larry Hightshue and Reece "Butch" Hightshue; sister, Madalynne Thomas.
Logan is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jana Hightshue; daughters, Amber (Daniel) Spurlin, Heather Hightshue; son, Logan Hightshue Jr.; sister, Nita "Suzzie" (Larry) Strainer; grandsons, Rayden, Noah and Tristan; nieces, Barb (Jim) Jones, Tina (Greg) Disbro, Katrina (Tony) Coy, Kris Francies, Shellee (Jason) Cline, Lori Moline, Stephanie Davis, Casandra Galindo; nephews, Bennett (Sara) Summerset, Barry Bryant, Sean Jones; cousin, Herb (Sherry) Patten; lifelong friends, Dutch Kemp and Duane Wethington, along with numerous extended family and friends.
Logan was a family man above all else. He would give you the shirt off his back or the last dollar in his pocket if you needed it even if it meant he would do without. He loved people and made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed riding his Harley and participated in numerous benefits as much as he could. He even rode in the 2019 Bring It Home Motorcycle Ride that made it into the Guinness Book of World Records. He was very smart, an encyclopedia of sorts. You could ask him almost anything and he would be able to tell you about it. Even though he was retired prior to his passing, he never could sit still. He was always involved in something whether it be working on his Harley, riding in motorcycle benefits, going on rides with his buddy's, helping friends and family or finding new projects to work on. His favorite band was Pink Floyd. He even owed a couple of Harleys with custom Pink Floyd paint jobs. He will always be remembered for his long hair, love for Harleys, and kind heart.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
