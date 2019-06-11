GALVESTON—Betty Jean Wright Dotson, 79, received a call to rest from her life’s labor on June 6, 2019, at the Meridian of Galveston, TX.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday June 13, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. at Live Oak Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Vernon L. Baines officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Betty was born in Galveston, TX on November 24, 1939, and attended La Marque public schools. Betty retired from the Galveston County Tax Office and was a faithful member of the Live Oak Baptist Church.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Rayfield and Sarah Johnson Wright.
Betty is survived by her husband, James E. Dotson; two sons, Darrell and Eric; two daughters, Angela and Lisa; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Rayfield Wright, Jr.; sister, Ada Wright Tasso; and numerous other family members and friends.
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
