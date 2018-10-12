Burt
Memorial service for Janie Burt will be held today at 2:00pm at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Crawford
Funeral service for Jewelene will be held today t 11:00am in the Chapel of Bay Area Funearl Directors in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Santa Fe, TX.
Etienne
Memorial services for Raymond Etienne will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel of Mainland Funeral Home.
Kerlegan
Funral services for Charlotte Kerlegan will be held today at 1:00pm at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Forest Park East under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City, TX.
Mattes
Funeral services for Peggy Mattes will be held at 12 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Meeks
Life celebration for Anna Meeks will be held today at 12:30pm at Hopewell Baptist Church in Texas City, TX.
Randall
Celebration of life services for Alma Randall will be held at 11 a.m. at Church of God and Prophecy, 6818 Woodrow St. in Texas City under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Reegan
Funeral services for James Reegan will be held today at 10:00am at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
Richardson
Funeral services for Cora Richardson will be held at 11 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock under the direction of MrBride Funeral Home.
Swan
Service of remembrance for Edwin Swan will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Rising Star Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak St. in La Marque under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Williams
Graveside services for Bruce Williams will be held at 12 o'clock noon at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial Drive in Hitchcock under the direction of J. Levy Funeral Home.
