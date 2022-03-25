FRIENDSWOOD — Nancy Kay Botkin, age 76 of Friendswood, Texas passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Houston, Texas. Nancy was born April 15, 1945 in Texas City, Texas and was a resident of Friendswood for 6 years formerly of Clear Lake, Texas. She graduated from Texas City High School in 1963 and would go on to get her Bachelor's degree from Sam Houston State University. Nancy taught school for 38 years, working in Trinity ISD, Texas City ISD, and Dickinson ISD. She was baptized in April 1955 at First Christian Church in Texas City. She renewed her faith at Hope Church in March 1994, and was a member there until her passing.
Nancy enjoyed traveling with friends, music, dancing, playing games, and working puzzles. After she retired from teaching, she became a member of the Lone Star Santas and found joy in bringing the Christmas spirit to children through playing the part of Mrs. Claus (and even turning her home into her very own Christmas cottage).
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Ned and Wanda Botkin; brother, William "Bill" Botkin.
Nancy is survived by her son, Andy Tolbert and wife Jenny; granddaughters, Madison Tolbert and Mackenzie Tolbert; sister in law, Linda Botkin; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Monday, March 28, 2022 at Scott Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Hope Church ( 770 Pineloch Drive - Houston, Texas 77062 ). Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations/memorials may be sent to: Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org), American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org), Hope Church, 770 Pineloch, Houston, Texas 77062 or charity of choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
