Shirley Annette Parsutt was born September 1, 1937 and passed from this earthly life on June 18, 2018 after a short but brave fight with Leukemia.
Memorial services will be held 3:00 p.m., Monday, June 25, 2018 with a visitation from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
Shirley was known to all as Miss Shirley or Grandma Shirley, she never met a stranger. Her whole life was spent doing things for others, especially her daughter, Shelley and 2 grandsons and her great grandchildren. She loved life and believed in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized as a testament to all.
She is preceded in death by sister and brothers, Thomas Carl Proctor, Dr. Michie Proctor and Jerelyn Shirley and her dear son, Maxie Parsutt.
Survivors include brother, Bobby Proctor and sister, Linda Stearns; nieces, nephews and her soulmate, Mr. Truman Pratt of thirty years. Shirley has one daughter, Shelley Marie Parsutt and Fred Villarreal; grandson, Fred Schmidt and wife Samantha and their children, Haley, Trey, Kylee and Mackynzie Grace; grandson, Albert “AJ” Pacheco and wife Courtney and Ruger (the lab); granddaughter, Chelsea Jones and husband Anthony and their children, Cayleigh, Paxton, Bentley and Andrew. She loved them all.
Shirley loved to fish, hunt, being outdoors, her trees and her plants. She enjoyed going to Walmart and getting super deals at Target. She spent her midlife raising cattle and enjoyed her four-wheeler journeys with her grandchildren on her farm in Cameron Texas and her ranch is in Heaven. In her last chapter of life Shirley learned she had a God given talent to paint. Painting ideas or pictures on rocks and canvas every drawing better than the last. Pelicans, deer, coyotes, if she pictured it in her mind she brought it to life.
It takes a village to raise a child, it took Grandma Shirley to run the village...
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society.
