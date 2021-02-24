GALVESTON — Luis Garcia, Jr., age 58, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Kindred Hospital in Sugar Land, Texas. He was born on September 16, 1962 in Galveston, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents Luis and Francis Garcia; his sister Virginia De Luna; and nephew Kevin Maher.
He is survived by his brothers, Jose Garcia, Jesse Garcia and wife Linda, Paul Garcia and wife Annette and Peter Garcia and wife Christine; sisters, Linda Maher and husband Larry, Mary Flores and husband John, Olivia Collais, Susan Saldana and husband Jesse and Janice Helms and husband Frank; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a Rosary to begin at 6:30 P.M., with Deacon John Pistone officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Jorge Cabrera officiating, assisted by Deacon John Pistone. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.