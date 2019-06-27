William J. McFarland
GALVESTON—William J. McFarland, age 82, of Galveston passed away Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Samuel Duane Smith
GALVESTON—Samuel Duane Smith, age 54, of Galveston passed away Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Houston Health Care Hospital in Tomball. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Paul Allen Legate
GALVESTON—Paul Allen Legate, 57, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
