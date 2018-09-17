Born August 16, 1945 in Galveston, Texas (Cecil) Alan Cunningham passed to rest peacefully in his Heavenly Father’s arms on September 9, 2018.
Alan’s parents were William Cecil and Delia Frances (Riggan) Cunningham. He was educated in Texas City schools and was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church of Texas City. Shortly after high school graduation, he was drafted into the United States Armed Forces and served in Viet Nam. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Alan worked for Bell Telephone and is retired from the City of Texas City Traffic Department.
Preceding Alan in death are parents and sister, Anna Lorraine Aurand.
Alan was happily married to Cheryl (Kelso) Cunningham for eighteen years. He was father to Sylenia Jo Infante, (her children) Robert, Samantha, Rueben Jr., and Ricky (Winnsboro, TX); beloved stepfather and best Pawpaw to Melissa (Joe) Reed and their children, Shane and Rachel (Fort Worth, TX); and to Matthew (Tiffany) Pierce and their children, Hailey, Justin, and Jacob (Los Angeles, CA); son-in-law to Larry Kelso (Osceola, IA), uncle to Kandis Pearson (Kerrville, TX), and cousin to Cecelia (Don) Durham (Plano, TX).
Interment will be at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 1 p.m., Wednesday September 19, 2018. The family requests no floral arrangements.
Services in the care of Carnes Funeral Home – Texas City.
