Hogan
Funeral Mass for Wilhelmina Hogan will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at Shrine of the True Cross in Dickinson with internment following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Baugh
Funeral services for Vincent Baugh will be held today at 11 a.m. at First Union Baptist Church, 1027 Ave. K. in Galveston under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Salas
Funeral services for Benito Salas, Jr. will be held today at 1 p.m. at J. Levy Funeral Home.
