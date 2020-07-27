Robert “Bob” LeRoy Blanchard, 79, of La Grange, Texas passed away on July 24, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on November 11, 1940, in Ponca City, Oklahoma, to Dink and Wilma Blanchard.
Bob grew up in League City, Texas, and graduated from Clear Creek High School in 1959. He joined the Pipe Fitters Local 211 and was a journeyman pipe fitter for 40 years, the last 19 years working at NASA. Bob and Anita retired to their lake house on Toledo Bend for 15 years and spent the last five years in La Grange, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Delore Blanchard and Mary Wilma (Sears) Blanchard, and brother, Paul Andrew Blanchard. Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anita (Sims) Blanchard; son Roy Blanchard and wife, Becky; grandson Shelton Blanchard; and brother-in-law Jerry Sims and wife, Cyndie. Bob is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no public funeral. Memorials may be sent to the charity of your choice.
