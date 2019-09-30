GALVESTON—Amber Marie Guarnelo age 26 of Texas City passed away Wednesday September 25, 2019 at her residence in Texas City.
A Memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m.
Amber was born August 12, 1993 in Galveston, Texas to Tony Ray Guarnelo, Sr. and Robbie Lee Manning Guarnelo. She grew up in Galveston where she was raised in the Lutheran faith, went to Ball High School Class of 2011, loved the beach, listening to music, watching movies and spending time with her friends. Most of all she was a mother who dearly loved her daughters.
Preceded in death by her grandparents, Johnny and Joan Manning, Mariano Guarnelo and Joe Anthony Guarnelo.
Survivors include her mother, Robbie Lee Guarnelo; father, Tony Ray Guarnelo, Sr.; brother, Tony Ray Guarnelo, Jr.; daughters, Jada Marie Guarnelo and Gelise Christine Marie Carter; grandmother, Delores Guarnelo; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.