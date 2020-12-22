Nancy Jean Mayes Boren Cook

TEXAS CITY —
May 15, 1930 — December 19, 2020
Nancy was born May 15, 1930, in Ft. Stockton, TX to Warden William Mayes and Irene Louise Sonntag Mayes Hodges. She attended high school in Ft. Stockton, TX and participated in many activities including several sports and band drum major. She earned a BBA from North Texas State University. Nancy then pursued her passion for teaching and taught second grade in Ft. Stockton. She married Charles Lee Boren II (Chuck) in 1955 followed by a move to Seminole, TX where their daughters Connie and Vicki were born. Upon Chuck’s death in 1957, Nancy and her girls returned to Ft. Stockton where she continued her teaching career. By God’s grace, Nancy met Joe Cook and they married June 9, 1962. Joe adopted Connie and Vicki and it’s been “Daddy” ever since. The family lived primarily in Texas City, TX and Perryton, TX where Nancy enjoyed serving in the United Methodist Church. Her servant’s heart touched the lives of so many including the church youth program, leading games at the elder center, and hospital Pink Lady.
Nancy had a passion for golf, enjoyed playing bridge, and loved watching sports on television. She looked forward to annual family trips to Possum Kingdom Lake where she would rise early with the children to fish on the dock. She will always be remembered for her infectious laugh, kind heart, and mad dance skills. In the words of her husband, Joe, “I just lost the best thing that ever happened to me.”
Family members include husband Joe Howard Cook, two daughters Connie Braun (Chris), and Vicki Swiedom (Alan, deceased). Four grandchildren Travis Swiedom (Erin), Taylor Swiedom, Reilly Braun, and Dillon Braun. Two great-grandchildren Sloan Swiedom and Sawyer Swiedom. One brother Warden Mayes (deceased) (Jean) and one sister Mary Louise Crim (Sterling, deceased). Also, step-father Powell Hodges (deceased) and step-brothers Delmon, Billy (deceased), and Jimmy (deceased) Hodges. Nancy also left behind numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Due to COVID and the holidays, no service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
