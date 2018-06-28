Funeral services for Robert White will be held today at 10 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 I-45 N. in Texas City. Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Betty Huddleston will be held today at 1 p.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Burial service for Clara Montez will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Memorial Cemetery, 10708 Hwy 6 in Santa Fe under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass for Philip Schlageter will be held today at 1 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Koerth, TX. Celebration of life will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 E. 5th St., Hallettsville 77964.
