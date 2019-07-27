Elizabeth Ann (Lewis) Iles, 68, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones. Elizabeth was born on April 2, 1951, in San Antonio, Texas to John and Mary Ann Lewis. Her family moved to Rockport during her teen years and she graduated from Aransas County High School (Rockport) in 1969.
Soon thereafter, she married Larry Iles and moved to Texas City. Elizabeth and Larry spent the next 49 years raising their two sons. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston in Accounting and obtained her CPA License. Elizabeth was a devoted member of Saint Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, the Rotary Club of Texas City, the T.C.-L.M. Chamber of Commerce, the Salvation Army, and numerous others.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents and her stepmother, Ruth Lewis. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry; children, Brandon Iles and daughter-in-law Marla, Gregory Iles, and three grandchildren, Taylor, Brian, and Emma, all of Texas City; sister, Carolyn Drenzek and husband Julius of Gouldsboro, Maine.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Saint Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City with Fr. Clint Ressler officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, July 29th, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Rotary Club of Texas City.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School.
