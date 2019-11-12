Archie Bernice Dorsey
GALVESTON—Archie Bernice Dorsey, 88, departed this life on Monday, November 11, 2019, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Dolly Irene Thiem-Escobedo
Dolly Irene Thiem-Escobedo, 74, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Emma Pearl Harris
GALVESTON—Emma Pearl Harris, 91, departed this life on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
James Marshall
GALVESTON—James Marshall, 49, departed this life on November 2, 2019, at UTMB Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Douglas Edward Moore
BAYOU VISTA—Mr. Douglas Edward Moore, 62, passed from this life Monday, November 11, 2019, in Houston. Services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home.
