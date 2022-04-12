TEXAS CITY, TX — Brandon William Bischof passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Brandon William Bischof was born to Susan Butler and William Bischof January 01,1994 in Texas City, Texas. Brandon graduated from Santa Fe High School in 2013, he attended trade school with IBEW Local 527 Union and received his electrical journeyman license. After graduation he was employed by Cannon Design, where he cherished his job as a traveling electrical assessor. He was pursuing his master's electrical license. Brandon was an excellent electrician, carpenter, auto mechanic, and home renovator. Brandon was a devoted husband and son, He was so kind, and generous. He enjoyed listening to music, fishing, video games, racing his 2012 Camaro SS and spending time with his wife Julie, friends and family. Brandon will be truly missed by everyone who knew him.
Brandon is survived by his wife Julie Bischof, his father William Bischof, his mother Susan Butler, his four-legged friend Turdle, grandmother Sidney Bailey, Uncle Larry, Aunt Bambi Oshel, Uncle Dana Oshel, cousin Clint Oshel, mother-in-law Kathy Copeland, father-in-law Terry Copeland, and brother-in-law David Copeland. His best friends were Ty Kubena, Kane Kershaw, Lauren Nemetz, and Nick Hart.
He was preceded in death by Cousin Brian Oshel, grandparents William Bischof, Virginia Bischof, Uncle Ricky Oshel, and family pet Sadie Butler.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at The Harbor church in Friendswood Texas on May 07, 2022, at 11:00 am. 2821 W. Parkwood Friendswood, TX 77546.
