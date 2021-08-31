HOUSTON — Michael Barron Williams, 64, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Houston, Texas.
He leaves cherished memories with his children, grandchildren, siblings, devoted aunt-cousin and a host of extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation at 10AM, followed by a service celebrating his life at 11:00 AM, on Friday, September 3, 2021, at The Historic Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Go to www.fieldsjohnson.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.