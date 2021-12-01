Sherry Lynn Whitaker Gibson

HITCHCOCK, TX — 59, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at her home in Hitchcock, TX surrounded by her loved ones.
Sherry was born on March 6, 1962 in Palestine, Texas to parents, Glenn Whitaker and Jacqueline "Jackie" Shipp Whitaker. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Andy Botello; and her brother, Roy Whitaker.
Sherry is survived by her present husband of 36 yrs. Dewey Gibson, Sr; her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher "Chris" and Tyna Botello and her son Dewey "Little Dew" Gibson, Jr. She is also survived by three grandsons; Chaston, Tanner, and Cayden Botello; and by her brother and sister-in-law Gary and Rhonda Whitaker; and by nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
She was a graduate of Normangee High School in Normangee, Texas.
Sherry accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior when she was young. She was a former member of First Baptist Church of Alta Loma and worked with teenage girls in Acteens.
When Sherry lived in Gravette, AR she was president of the Little League Baseball & was involved in 4-H. She was also involved with Little League Baseball in Hitchcock.
Sherry had various jobs thoroughout her life such as being a special ed. aide, nursing home activity director, convenience store manager and working in the cash office at Walmart.
Sherry's greatest joy was being MawMaw.
Sherry's memorial service will be on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Alta Loma at 5400 Main Street/South 646 Santa Fe, TX.
There will be a visitation from 1:00-2:00pm followed by a service celebrating Sherry's life at 2:00 with Pastor Jake Bigford officiating. To view the service online, go to fbcal.net and press on FBCAL LIVE.
