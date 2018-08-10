On Wednesday, July 11, 2018, Billie Jo Baker Bessire, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at the age of 89 in Winter Park, FL.
Billie was born on January 20, 1929 in Abbott, Texas to Elburn Howard Baker and Jenny Inmon Baker. One of seven children, Billie Jo grew up in the countryside of Texas surrounded by her loving and supporting family who she remained very close to throughout her life. On June 20, 1948, Billie married Harlin Emmett Bessire in Aquilla, TX and moved to Texas City where she raised four sons, Harlin Emmett, Jr., William Bradley, Jeffrey Baker, Bruce Carlton; and one daughter, Amy Elizabeth. She leaves behind her five loving children, eleven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
Both the challenges and the strong family bond she experienced in her youth, produced a generous and loving person whose non-judgmental spirit was relied upon by all who knew her. Throughout her life, Billie was always available to lend a helping hand to anyone she saw in need. The doors to her home and her heart were always open - for a meal, advice, or just a hug.
A memorial service officiated by Pastor James Littleton will be held on Sunday, August 19th, 2018 at 2 o’clock p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Texas City at 317 5th Ave N, Texas City, TX. Graveside service will be held immediately after at Galveston County Memorial Cemetery, Hitchcock, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.