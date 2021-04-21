Matthew Trent Brown

TEXAS CITY — Trent Brown, 32, of Texas City, passed away peacefully into the arms of many angels on Thursday, April 15, 2021, surrounded by his family and friends at Clear Lake Hospital in Webster, Texas.
Visitation will be held 9:00 - 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021 with service starting at 10:00 a.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home (5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expwy, Texas City, TX 77591). Graveside services will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas with Brother Doug officiating.
Trent was born on March 22, 1989, in Galveston, Tx to Lawana Featherly.
He is proceeded in death by his PaPa Frank C. Featherly and Guy Briggs (step-grandfather).
Survivors include his mom, Lawana Featherly of Texas City, Tx; brothers, Jeremy Weston (LeAnn) and Bradley Seagroves, both of Seguin, Tx; granny, Bettie Featherly Briggs of Texas City, Tx; nephew, Landyn Weston and nieces, Leighton, Stella, & Piper; partner, Johnathen Davis of Dallas, Tx; As well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers are Jeremy Weston, Bradley Seagroves, Johnathen Davis, Jerry Mullins Jr. Bubba Featherly, and Nick Smith. Honorary Pallbearers are Tim Featherly, Tommy Featherly, Steve Strickhausen, Jason Strickhausen, Kris Strickhausen, and Jerry Mullins Sr.
