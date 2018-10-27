Bartholmey
Services for Shirley Bartholmey will be held today at 2:00pm in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
DeMary
Funeral services for Ann DeMary will be held today at 1:30pm at West Isle Presbyterian Church under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.