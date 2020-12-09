TEXAS CITY — Jacqueline Archie O’Neal, 55, departed this life on December 2, 2020, in Texas City TX.
Jacqueline was born September 9, 1965, in Galveston, TX. She was a 1984 graduate of Ball High School. She was employed at Gulf Greyhound Park for over twenty-five years and also was a licensed cosmetologist who owned and operated her beauty shop in Huntsville, TX.
Jacqueline leaves beautiful memories of her life with her husband, Leon O’Neal; daughter, Racquel L. Archie; parents, Delores and Stanford Archie; brothers, Darryl and Anthony R. Archie; sisters, Phyllis A. and Amanda L. Archie; uncles, Norris Crooks and Osby Hall; aunts, Willie B. Ware and Yvonne Crooks, a host of nephews, nieces and extended family and friends.
Jacqueline family will celebrate her life on Friday, December 11, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 9 AM followed by celebration service at 10:00 AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. CDC guideline of masks and social distancing is required with limited seating.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 12th at 1:00 Pm at Mt Zion Cemetery in Huntsville, TX. CDC guideline of masks and social distancing is required.
See full obit and share words of condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
