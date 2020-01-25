Caroline Rodriguez, age 54, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster, Texas. She was born in Galveston, Texas on August 20, 1965 to Edward and Frances Rodriguez. She went to Our Lady of Guadalupe elementary school, then O’Connell High School, where she was in the Bucco Belles and graduated from Ball High School in 1983, where she was a member of the ROTC program. She then attended Texas Tech University until she was diagnosed with Lupus and had to return home to Galveston. She then enrolled in Galveston College and graduated in 1991. She worked at both the Corp of Engineers and the UTMB Registrar’s office, until her illness made her unable to work fulltime. Afterwards she worked part time jobs at The Salon Group and at St. Patrick Catholic Church, where she also active in volunteering and was a member of The Damas. She also worked as a caregiver. She loved animals and all sports. Even though she did not have children of her own, she was a mother to all of her nieces, nephews and all of her friends’ children. Caroline was the Matriarch of the family and she will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Frances Rodriguez; and her brother, Michael Rodriguez.
She is survived by her brothers, Edward Rodriguez, Robert Rodriguez and Ronald Rodriguez; nieces and nephews, Amber Rodriguez, Ronald Rodriguez, Jr., Chelsea Roach, Michael Rodriguez, Jr., Steven Rodriguez and Christopher Rodriguez; several great-nieces, great-nephews and numerous friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Robert Beach and Mrs. Porterfield for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 3701 Kirby Drive, #700, Houston, Texas 77098.
