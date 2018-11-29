Oselle entered into this word on July 1, 1933 to the late Mrs. Martha E. Marcell and the late J.C. Krowe of Orange, Texas. Early in Oselle’s young life her father preceded her in death. Ms. Martha married Peter Myles Jr., who remained the father image in Oselle life until he was called to his heavenly home.
Oselle attended church in Orange at Salem Methodist Church and was baptized at early age by Rev. Logan.
She attended public school in Orange and graduated from Wallace High School in Orange. She continued her pursuit of higher education by graduating from Prairie View A & M University with a degree in Elementary Education.
Mrs. Ransom began her career in a rural community for five years and then moved to La Marque and started working for the La Marque Independent School District. For twenty-nine years she served in several schools in the district. She retired in May 1991 with thirty-four years of service to the education profession.
Mrs. Ransom was a faithful, very quiet, and supportive member of McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader of all genres.
Her services will be on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at McKinney Memorial U.M.C., 1607 Nash by Street, La Marque, TX 77568 at 10:00 a.m. under the direction of Pastor Carlos Phillips. Interment will be at Magnolia Memorial Gardens Cemetery-Orange, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.