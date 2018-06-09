Thomas Richard Donoho, 90, was born in Archer City, Texas on April 29, 1928. He passed away Friday June 8, 2018 in Santa Fe, TX.
Thomas served his country, doing a tour in Toyoko, as a Sargent in the United States Army. He retired as a Process Operator from Union Carbide and is a lifetime member of the Dickinson VFW.
He is preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Elizabeth Donoho; brothers, Roland, Joe and Gene Donoho; sisters, Freida Schlabs and Ruth Manz, and son, Michael Donoho.
Thomas is survived by loving wife of 36 years, Shelia Donoho; son, Kevin Donoho (Retta); daughters, Lisa Nunez (Larry), Diana Salas (Carlos), Elaine Salles (Les), Melanie Collins (Johnny); grandchildren, Laura and Eric Nunez, Amanda and Vanessa Salas, Theresa Willis (Austin), Ian Rawlins, Brittany Pinkston, Lacy Nash, and Heather Lacina; numerous nieces and nephews and 5 great-grandchildren whom he adored.
The family will greet guests from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Monday, June 11, 2018 with 3:00 p.m. Funeral Services to follow at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591.
