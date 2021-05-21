GALVESTON — Madilyn Ann Rogers (Madi) was born at John Sealy Hospital on Friday May 14, 2021 to Brandon and Vanessa Rogers. Madi passed peacefully in the arms of her loving parents on Tuesday May 18, 2021. She is survived by big sister, Isabel, and twin brother, Nicholas. Her paternal grandparents are Douglas and Marcie Rogers of Galveston and maternal grandparents are Brad and Rocio Fullen, also of Galveston. During her short life, Madi was loved deeply by her family. They are grateful for the time they were allowed to hold her here on earth and they are hopeful because they know their Almighty God now holds her for eternity.
The Rogers family would like to extend a special thank you to the UTMB family, especially Dr. Monica Huff, Dr. Lucy Villarreal and Deborah Mordecai, who provided incredible care to Madi and the entire family.
A private service will be held at a later date. Should you wish to make a memorial in Madi’s name, in lieu of flowers and gifts, the family would be honored to have you support the Kiwanis Club of Galveston, P.O. Box 3128, Galveston, Texas 77552, The Children’s Center at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Street, Galveston, Texas 77550, or the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.