Oran Lonnie Sinclair passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 22, 2020.
Lonnie Sinclair was born to Adell Rudd Sinclair and Oran Bryan Sinclair on September 9, 1936. He grew up in Sulphur Springs, Texas. He earned a B.A. and M.A. in History from Baylor University, where he was one of the inaugural recipients of the Guittard History Fellowship in 1959. He went on to complete his Ph.D. in History at Rice University.
Lonnie was a life-long educator, starting in Texas City where he taught at Levi Fry Junior High and Texas City High School. He loved history and delighted in making it come alive for others. He taught at San Jacinto College North Campus for 25 years, where his students treasured his compassion and thoughtful advice.
Lonnie also loved music and expressing his Christian faith through song. He played the piano from childhood and sang in church choirs his whole life. He and his wife were members of South Main Baptist Church in Houston for more than 25 years and more recently of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in The Woodlands. He is remembered by all who knew him for his kindness, gentleness, soft-spoken wisdom, and commitment to right and social justice.
The Sinclairs retired to Windsor Hills, an active adult community in The Woodlands, where Lonnie was active on committees and with the Men’s Coffee and Romeos. He will be missed by friends and neighbors, who admired his perseverance in spite of physical and health challenges.
Lonnie Sinclair was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Rose Pharr Sinclair, his daughter Laura Sinclair Odelius and her husband Dwight, and grandchildren Alexander and Daniel Odelius. He is also survived by his treasured brother Larry Rudd Sinclair of Rusk, Texas, as well as Larry's wife Dianne, nephew Russell Sinclair, and niece Meredith Sinclair Goz, and their families.
Lonnie's ashes will be committed at Forest Park–The Woodlands.
A memorial celebration of life is being planned for Saturday, August, 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in The Woodlands.
If a memorial gift is desired, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, the San Jacinto College Foundation, South Main Baptist Church in Houston, or Lord of Life Lutheran Church in The Woodlands.
Forest Park The Woodlands 936-321-5115
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.