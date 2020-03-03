Weldon L. Hall, 78, of Texas City, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his home.
Graveside services will be held 12:45 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
Weldon was an auto mechanic and process operator retired from Union Carbide in Texas City, Union Steward, former President of the Houston chapter of the ACLU, and a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Survivors include 2 sons, Jonathan and Anthony Hall, and 3 grandchildren, Von, Liberty, and Stephen Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Galveston County chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America.
