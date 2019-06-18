Melba Domingue Sadleir, age 95, of Port Lavaca and Dickinson TX passed away Thursday, June 13th, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Melba was a loving wife and grandmother. She was known for being a sharp dresser and cooking her delicious shrimp gumbo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Sadleir.
Left to honor Melba and remember her love are her 2 sons and wives, Morris and Karen Sadleir, and Bill and Cindy Sadleir; 6 grandchildren, Amy Lussier, Katie Lussier and John-Michael Sadleir; Shannon Schaub, Jennifer Kaufman and Julie Wilganowski and 12 great grandchildren.
Per Melba’s request there will be no official service.
Cremation Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, Victoria, TX 361-578-4646
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.