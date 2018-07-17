The family of Saralyn Harris invites you to join as they celebrate the Love and Legacy a beloved mother, grandmother sister and aunt.
Services will be held Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 3602 Sealy with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor N.D Burkley, Sr. officiating.
She is survived by her daughters, Erica and Emily; grandson, one brother, host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
