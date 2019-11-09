S.C. Inman III of Galveston, Texas passed away November 5, 2019. Born March 19, 1946 in Round Rock, Texas, S. C. graduated from Round Rock HS in 1964 as a star athlete and an accomplished writer.
The following year, S.C. married his high school sweetheart Helen Marie Corley on March 19, 1965. Together, they have 3 children, Angela Denise Cole (husband Dwayne Cole); S.C. Inman IV (wife Rhonda Inman); Stephanie Leah Boozer (husband Daren Boozer); 11 grandchildren, Garret, Gavin, Grant Cole, Hunter, S.C. V, Hayes Inman, Logan, Kylie, Dallas, Samantha, Deuce Boozer, and 1 great grandchild, Levi Ray King, son of Logan Boozer.
S.C., also known by many as Sam or Brother, spent most of his corporate career mentoring many at American Heart Association. He and Helen retired to Galveston Island in 1992, where he continued his passion for helping others and touching many lives.
A celebration of his life well lived will be held November 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Beerfoot Brewery on Galveston Island.
In lieu of flowers, please make Donations to Yagas Childrens Fund or American Heart Association.
Visit S.C.’s on line obituary at http://obit.carnesfuneralhome.com/s-c--inman-iii to light a candle of remembrance and share a tribute/memory with the family.
