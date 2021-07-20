GALVESTON — Eduvina Garcia was 82 years of age. Our precious loving mother, known as “MOMO” to all passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday July 18, 2021. She was born to Herminia De Luna and Luis Salazar and was born on the King Ranch and raised in Raymondville, Texas.
Eduvina is preceded in death by her husband Jose Garcia and her son Jose Alberto Garcia, her sisters, Lydia Montalvo of Corpus Christi and Cecelia Falcon of Raymondville and a grandson Henry “Tito” Herrera, III. She is survived by her children Irma Garcia , Herminia “Minnie” De Los Santos husband Jimmy, Johnny Garcia wife Gina and her brother Joe Salazar of Downey ,CA and grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Garcia, John Garcia, Chris Garcia, Jimmy De Los
Santos, Sr., Jimmy De Los Santos Jr., Pete Rocha and Robert Malmstrom.
The family would like to thank Eva Perez and Maria Castillo for the wonderful care given to our mother; and for those that offered prayers for our family. We would also like to thank all of her lady friends from the Flea Market where they spent numerous years together.
Funeral services are 11:00am Thursday July 22, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, visitation to begin at 9:00am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.