Esther Joan Grossman Frandolig

HOUSTON, TX — Born Esther Joan Grossman, to Frances N. and Frank A. Grossman in Galveston, TX on September 20, 1930. Joan passed away during the evening of January 11, 2022.
Joan graduated from Ball High School in Galveston and attended UT Austin, receiving her BJ degree in Journalism in 1951. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and Theta Sigma Phi women’s honorary journalism sorority.
Joan began her professional career in the Promotions Department of the Houston Chronicle. She then went into industrial editing and later joined the staff of oil industry magazines World Oil and Pipe Line Industry. While living in the nation’s capital in the 1960’s, as a reporter in the Washington Bureau of the Dallas Morning News, she covered the East Wing of the White House during the early days of the Johnson Administration.
Returning to Houston in 1971, Joan and her husband Charles A. Frandolig went into partnership with the late William B. Chamberlain to form Chamberlain-Frandolig Inc., an advertising and public relations agency handling corporate and political accounts. Joan closed the agency after Charles passed in 1989. She worked for and retired from the Harris County Tax Office in 1999.
Joan has requested no service but, later, a family gathering to commit her remains to the Gulf of Mexico.
Survivors include her son Charles Christopher “Chris” Frandolig, Jacqueline Grossman, and their extended families.
Joan requests that any donations made in her memory be directed to the Rosenberg Library, her favorite, located at 2310 Sealy Ave., Galveston Tx 77550.
Schmidt Funeral Home 1344 W. Grand Parkway South ~ Katy, Texas 77494 ~ (281) 391-2424
