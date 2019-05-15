Gertie M. Sturm, 84, of Texas City, passed away on May 9, 2019 at UTMB in Galveston. She was born on September 10, 1934 in Needville, Texas to Joe and Caroline Borowiak.
She was a Registered Nurse (RN) and retired from UTMB. Gertie was a member of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. She loved to play 42 dominoes with her friends at the Nessler Center, having margaritas at Terraza’s and loved going on gambling trips with family and friends. This loving mother, grandmother and friend will be missed.
In addition to her parents, Gertie is preceded in death by her husband Alroy G. Sturm; brothers, John, Louis, Billy and Willy; and sister, Josie Brau.
She is survived by son Charles Sturm, wife Lydia; daughter Donna Morton, husband Richard; son James Sturm; sisters, Verna Foyt and Agnes Prasatik; grandchildren, Christina Urbina, Kathi Lazarus and husband Lazarus Noor, Chadwick Sturm and wife Taylor, Chase Sturm, Summer Sturm and Cody Bowman; along with 6 great-grandchildren; other family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at James Crowder Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Deacon Gerry Weiser officiating. Interment to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Pallbearers will be Harold Fattig, Chad Sturm, Lazarus Noor, Cody Bowman, Gerald Sturm and Kevin Sturm.
