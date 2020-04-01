Elton Bernard Davis, age 73, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at home. A private graveside service will be held.
Elton Davis was born March 11, 1947 in Texas City, Texas. Survivors include wife, Martha Lynne Davis; stepchildren, Shanna Watts, Cade McCamey, Charles Whitaker and James Whitaker; other family, friends and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Galveston County SPCA.
