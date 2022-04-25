GALVESTON — Frank Giusti, Sr. a first-generation Galvestonian, was born to Italian immigrant parents, Adolfo and Marianna Meschi Giusti on September 5, 1927, on this little island which he loved.
Frank was a man of devotion: devotion to his faith, his family, his country, and his friends. He found joy in the simple things in life and could be at ease in the presence of a king or a pauper.
In his formative years Frank helped his parents in their grocery store and ran errands for others.
Frank was a graduate of Ball High School and went on to play professional baseball until his country drafted him in the spring of 1950. He served two years in the HQ Company 224th Infantry, attaining the rank of Sargent (T). In his first year while serving in Japan, Frank played on the 224th RCT Camp Haugens Army Special Baseball Team, and they won the Japanese Championship. They were then sent to Korea where he said he nearly froze to death.
Upon his return from the service, Frank played for the original Galveston White Caps pro team. While he loved the game of baseball, he chose to give it up when his eyes landed on the little Irish girl with the bouncing red hair named Gloria. They were married at St. Mary’s Cathedral on September 12, 1954, by the Rt. Rev. Msgr. Dan P. O’Connell, and from that day forward he never wanted her far from his sight.
To this union, God gave them three wonderful sons: Frank “Duke,” (Patricia), Joe (Donna), and Jeff (Vanessa); down the road from that came five adorable grandchildren: Amanda Collins, Kyle, Marianna, Colin, and Ethan Giusti; and two beautiful great grandboys, Logan and Declan Collins.
Frank worked endless bazaars at St. Patrick’s and worked the bingo for the O’Connell Booster Club for several years. Whatever his boys were involved in, he was right there to support them all the way. He was such a loving father. In the boys’ earlier years, he tended to their “bobos” and in Frank’s later years the boys tended to his.
After leaving pro baseball, Frank opened his own business. He later went to work for Quality Beverage Company and excelled as one of their top salesmen, retiring in 1992. Upon retirement, he drove for Malloy & Son Funeral Home for the next twenty years.
Frank loved all sports and played football, basketball, and softball, but his greatest love was for the game of baseball, and when he no longer played, he started coaching; and coaching he did. For more than 60 years; from minor league through college. While Frank never did make it to the Majors, he did coach some men who did. He was proud of all of his players and loved each and every one of them.
In the twilight of the evening on April 20, Frank Giusti, affectionately known to most as “Coach Juice,” slipped into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by his loving family in his home.
Our heartfelt thanks to those angels of mercy who so lovingly and tenderly cared for Frank during these last several months: The Meridian, Sister Irene and Bridget; Providence Home Health Care, Mable, Chencika, Kathryn, Tracy, Ginny, Judy, Lisa, and Mohamed; A Serene Hospice, Paula, Michelle, Edwardo, and Delia. And to our UTMB Dr. Erin Hommel and GNP Andrea Wirt. You are the best.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jessie Nelson, her husband Orin, and their son, Kenny.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Gloria, and their three sons, Duke, Joe, and Jeff, and daughters-in-law, Tricia, Donna, and Vanessa, along with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Frank’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Wednesday, April 27, at Sacred Heart Church. A rosary will begin at 7:00 pm, led by Deacon Sam Dell’Olio.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, April 28th at Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by Father Jude Ezuma, with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson.
There will be a memorial reception at the Holiday Inn on the Beach, 5002 Seawall Blvd. at 2:00 pm.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Giusti, Colin Giusti, Ethan Giusti, Tim Collins, David Ewald, and Sam Caminade.
Honorary pallbearers will be Harry Forester, Alfred Pucciarello, Glenn Brouillard, Angelo Urbani, Larry Kueck, Roger “Bo” Quiroga, Gary Key, and Manuel Moreno, as well as all the coaches and young men whom Frank was honored and privileged to be associated with over the many years.
For those wishing to make a memorial donation in remembrance of Frank, the family requests the following organizations: Holy Family Parish, Texas Children’s Hospital, Alzheimer’s Association, Light House Charity Team, or the charity of your choice.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Frank’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
