Mary Frances VanDewalli

Mary Frances VanDewalli, age 89, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Legacy of Long Meadow Assisted Living in Richmond, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.

Norma Attanasio Laine

Norma Attanasio Laine, 91, of Houston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475

Fortunato Gonzalez Garza

Fortunato Gonzalez Garza, 88, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com

Louise Gilder

Louise Gilder, 79, of Texas City, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. Services are pending with James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.

