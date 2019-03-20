On January 26, 1960, Modenia Bursey Cotton and L.J. Cotton welcomed a beautiful baby girl and named her Ella Jeannette Cotton. Ella was educated in the Texas City Independent School District. Jeannette, as she affectionately known, accepted Christ at an early age. Jeannette was an active member of Straightway Missionary Baptist Church until her health started failing. On March 13, 2019, God saw fit to call her home.
Jeannette is preceded in death by her parents, Modenia Bursey and L.J. Cotton; grandmother, Queen Esther Warren; grandfather, Robert Bursey; siblings, Stevie, Sonny, Willie Mae and Bertha Mae; nephews, William Bailey and Timothy.
Left to cherish Jeannette’s memories are her children, Michael O'Neal Cotton, Roshunda Tennille Cotton and Jeannita Jontee’ Allums; grandson, Alex "AyJay" Thomas, Jr., Andre Smith, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Amina Love Thomas; siblings whom she loved, Mary, David (Carmen), L. J., Yvette, Charles (Marilyn), Allen, Yolanda, John (Diane), Lily and devoted companion, Bobby Mozie along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Jeannette’s homegoing celebration is Saturday March 23, 2019 at Willing Workers Baptist Church, 801 29th Street North Texas City, Texas 77590. The visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at noon. Services entrusted to the staff at Bay Area Funeral Directors. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com. 409-933-4300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.