Treva D. Mica, 76, resident of League City, Texas, passed from this life, Friday, March 6, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to proud and loving parents, Edgar and Lettie Shull, September 20, 1943 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and soon to be great-grandmother as well as an exceptional seamstress. She was known and loved to all as momma, mamaw, and GiGi. She loved to travel, work in her yard and spend time with her kids and grandchildren supporting their numerous activities. Momma never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She leaves to cherish a lifetime of memories, her husband of 54 years, Johnnie Wayne Mica; daughter, Tiffani Falco and husband Anthony; sons, Terry Mica and wife Tiffany; Darrel Pearson and wife Dorothy; seven grandchildren, Darrel, Treylor, Tucker, Britney, A.J., Carter and Avelyn and one great-grandchild on the way as well as numerous friends and relatives.
In her honor a visitation will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6-8:00pm in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, with a funeral service on Wednesday, March 11, at 10:00a.m. with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dickinson.
Honored to serve as pallbearers, Treylor Mica, Tucker Mica, Darrel Pearson Jr., Christopher Shull, Anthony Falco, and Alan Rice. Honorary pallbearers, A.J. Falco, Carter Falco and Britney Pearson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.