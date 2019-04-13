Willie Ida Anderson
GALVESTON—Mrs. Willie Ida Anderson, 88, departed this life on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her residence surrounded by family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Lyle Leroy Nifong, Jr.
Lyle Leroy Nifong, Jr., 60, resident of Galveston passed, away 04/11/2019. Arrangements are pending with Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX.
Martha Richardson
LA MARQUE—Martha Richardson, 84, departed this life on Monday, April 8, 2019, at her residence surrounded by family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Dr. Harold L. Russell
GALVESTON—Dr. Harold L. Russell, age 92, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at his residence. Arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Benito “Benny” Salinas, Jr.
Benito “Benny” Salinas, Jr., 60, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his home in Friendswood, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Roland Thomas
GALVESTON—Roland Thomas,90, received his call into eternal life on Thursday April 11, 2019 at his residence surround by family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Mickey Jean Towles
Mickey Jean Towles passed away on March 25, 2019 in Dickinson, Texas. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
