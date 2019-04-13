Willie Ida Anderson

GALVESTON—Mrs. Willie Ida Anderson, 88, departed this life on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her residence surrounded by family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Lyle Leroy Nifong, Jr.

Lyle Leroy Nifong, Jr., 60, resident of Galveston passed, away 04/11/2019. Arrangements are pending with Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX.

Martha Richardson

LA MARQUE—Martha Richardson, 84, departed this life on Monday, April 8, 2019, at her residence surrounded by family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Dr. Harold L. Russell

GALVESTON—Dr. Harold L. Russell, age 92, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at his residence. Arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.

Benito “Benny” Salinas, Jr.

Benito “Benny” Salinas, Jr., 60, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his home in Friendswood, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

Roland Thomas

GALVESTON—Roland Thomas,90, received his call into eternal life on Thursday April 11, 2019 at his residence surround by family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Mickey Jean Towles

Mickey Jean Towles passed away on March 25, 2019 in Dickinson, Texas. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription