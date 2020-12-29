Cynthia Rosalis Falco

LEAGUE CITY —
It is with profound sadness that the family of Cynthia “Cindy” Harlan Falco announce her passing on December 23, 2020. Cindy spent her final days at home in League City surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her father, George L. Harlan and step sister, Lisa Marie Trevino.
Cindy was born on March 31, 1956 in San Antonio at Lackland AFB to George L. Harlan and Rosalis Puhalak. Her family later relocated to Marlin, Texas. She met the love of her life, Nunzio Falco while attending Marlin High School. They married soon after her graduation. After moving to League City in 1975, she began a career as a graphic designer, first working at a local newspaper, then spending seventeen years with Foley’s in the advertising department. For the past seven years Cindy was employed by Apple, Inc. as a level two advisor. She had a talent for helping others navigate technical computer issues.
When she wasn’t working, you could find her sewing. She was a gifted seamstress and quilter, a skill she inherited from her mother and grandmother. She was passionate about quilting and loved making them for family. The only thing she was more passionate about was her role as Nana to her nine grandchildren. Spending time with each one of them was her greatest pleasure. Family dinners, outdoor movies and vacations together made her happiest. She was the organizer of the best family traditions like baking Italian cookies at Christmas, making homemade Italian sausage and 1000 count water balloon fights at the lake. She was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother and Nana.
Cindy is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Nunzio Falco; children, Elysia and her husband, Mickey Johnson; Anthony and his wife, Tiffani Falco; Victoria and her husband, Jeremy Butzke; Mother, Rosalis Tyboroski and her husband, Julian; grandchildren: Alexandra, Gianna and Priscilla Johnson; AJ, Carter and Avelyn Falco; Ava, Finna and Layna Butzke; siblings: Deborah Ownby and her husband, Sam; Lisa Roppolo and her husband, Nathan; step sister Tina Powell and her husband, Mike; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, many cousins and friends.
Please join the family on December 30, 2020 for a rosary at 7:45am followed by a funeral mass at 8:30am, St. Mary Catholic Church, League City. The graveside service will be held at 10am, Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
