TEXAS CITY — Alba Rose (Harm) Collins, 92, passed away December 7 at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Texas City, where she had lived for the past 5 years.
Alba was born in Houston on April 28, 1928 to Roy and Bernice Harm and grew up in Galveston, where her parents operated the Mountain Speedway roller coaster. She attended Galveston public schools and graduated from Ball High School in 1945. After graduation, she worked as a telephone operator and was on duty when emergency calls began pouring in during the Texas City Disaster. She married James Collins in 1948 and raised three children in Galveston before moving to Santa Fe, where she enjoyed vegetable gardening, time with her grandchildren, and senior-adult classes at College of the Mainland. Alba was a lifelong member of the island’s Methodist churches, attending First Methodist and Crockett Place Methodist churches in her early life. She was honored as a 50-year member of Moody Memorial First United Methodist in 2014.
Alba was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James Henry Collins.
She is survived by her son, James Roy Collins (Toye Goodson) of Austin; daughters, Shiela Hunt (Tom) and Bernice Torregrossa (Dan Bond) of Galveston; stepdaughter, Clydette Osteen of Texas City; sister, Joanna Sunseri of Galveston; grandchildren, James Hunt, Thomas Scott Hunt, Jolie Jennings, Lucy Torregrossa, Taylor Collins, Andrew Collins, Spencer Collins and Davis Collins and five great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service for the family was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Galveston Island Meals on Wheels, 2803 53rd St., Galveston, TX 77551. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
