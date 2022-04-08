TEXAS CITY — O.C. Parr, 81, of Texas City, TX passed away on April 5, 2022. He was born on October 4, 1940 to T.G. and Emma Parr, in Mexia, TX. He grew up in New London, TX, until his last year in high school, when the family moved to Hawkins, TX, where he met Glenda Russell who became his high school sweetheart and wife of 59 years.
O.C. served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959-1967, during the height of the Cold War, including being deployed during the Cuban Missile Crisis. O.C. and the family moved to Texas City where he joined Union Carbide and worked as a pipe fitter until his retirement.
O.C. is survived by daughters, Pamela K. and Cynthia Lynn Parr, both of Texas City; grandchildren, Cameron Lee Parr, Robin Quinette Welch, and Zachary Wyatt Welch; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Gunnar Welch, Aidan Compton, and Glenda Lola-Mae Parr; step-great-grandchildren, RJ and Falon Olszak; sister-in-law, Linda Faye Parr; brother-in-law, Weldon Zgarba; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by wife, Glenda Ann Russell Parr; first child, Robin Quinnette Parr; and eldest grandson, Brian Matthew Welch.
Memorial Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 p.m., and an informal reception following services.
