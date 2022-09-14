TEXAS CITY — Vera Frances King, 68 of Texas City, transitioned peacefully at home on September 5, 2022. Vera was born on August 11, 1954, in Galveston, Tx.
Vera is preceded in death by her father, Freddie King, Jr., twin brothers, Terry King and Jerry King, and sisters, Deborah Perez, and Patricia Simpson.
Vera is survived by her mother, Lillian Jefferson Clark; daughter, Demetria King; grandson, Rayshad Daniel; granddaughters, NaReisha King, J'Quesha King Gonzales Galaviz (Lupe), and Kaori Davis; sisters, Brenda Bocard Earnest (Lenell), and Tonya King Lipscomb (Harold); brothers, Earl Bocard, Jr., Larry King, and Ivory L. King, three great-grandchildren along with a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews in Texas and Louisiana.
Vera was a graduate of El Camino College in 1998 with a degree in Business Science. In 2000, Vera received a certificate of completion in legal services from UCLA and went on to become certified as a Notary Public. In 1994, Vera began employment with the Veterans Administration and The Department of Immigration until 1999; around this time, she transitioned into a new role with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Until Vera's retirement from the SEC in 2015, she was recognized with multiple performance awards.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10am with a chapel service to begin at 12pm. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
