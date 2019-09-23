Valentine
Services for Patty Valentine will be held today at the Grace Funeral Home in Port Lavaca under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque. Visitation from 1-2 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m.
