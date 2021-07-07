DICKINSON — Donald Edward Oglesby went home to be with our Lord on July 1, 2021. Don was born in Wheeler, TX September 18, 1937. He is preceded in death by his parents JB & Gladys Oglesby, his sister Geraldine Phillips and his son, Scott Oglesby. He is survived by his wife, Anita Oglesby, his daughters Stephanie Kimball and Glenece Kauffman as well as his grandchildren Alyssa Elmer and Lexi Kauffman. Services will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX on Thursday July 8, 2021 at 2:00 pm.
Family requests donations to the Shriner's Children's Hospital in lieu of flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.