Eva Elizabeth Baggs, August 28, 1924 — July 17, 2019 — Hitchcock.
Eva Baggs entered into eternal life on Wednesday, July 17th at home surrounded by family and friends. A life well served to the glory of God and Mankind. A gentle soul with a strong spirit, clever sense of humor, and unwavering love for her family.
Born in Talisheek, Louisiana in 1924, Eva had many experiences in her long life of nearly 95 years. After graduation from high school, she moved to New Orleans where she attended comptometry school and began working in that position for a pharmaceutical company. Her parents, being immigrants from Germany, invited Eva to cruise to The Homeland, and it was on the journey that she met and fell in love with Alan Baggs.
After they married, they began a life in Galveston and eventually settled in Hitchcock to begin their family. The couple welcomed four children. Eva and Alan loved traveling, and together, explored many countries, but were most impressed with a trip to Jerusalem. A lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church, Eva was involved in the Ladies Auxillary, Ladies Braille Workers, and the annual Christmas event, Journey to Bethlehem, in which she participated in until the age of 90.
Being an avid reader, she loved sharing books and stories with all. Her work with her friends at Braille gave her great pride and satisfaction as they helped so many around the world.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Babette Herget; her husband of 56 years, Alan Baggs; sister and brother, Margo and David Herget; and son, Eric Baggs.
Survivors include her son, David Baggs (Francine Holcomb); daughter, Paula Castonguay (Phil) and son, Kurt Baggs, all of Hitchcock. Grandchildren, Julia Baggs of Brazil, Drew Castonguay (Kelsey Hardage), Megan Castonguay Doyle (Sean), Justin Bailey (Angela), Eric and Samantha Baggs, and her firecracker great-granddaughter, Emma Kate Doyle. All of which brought her immense joy.
As per Eva’s wishes, she will be cremated with her ashes along with Alan’s to be returned to the family plot in Louisiana.
It is with great gratitude that we give appreciation to all the people who made her life comfortable, Davita South Shore Dialysis, Traditions Hospice, Pastor Brackman and all her friends at Peace Lutheran.
In lieu of flowers, we request donations to be made to Peace Lutheran Church at: 9111 Palmer Highway, Texas City in support of their mission to serve the blind.
Condolences may be sent to Hayes funeral home at www.HayesFuneralHome.com
God saw she was getting tired And a cure was not be be, So he put his arms around her And whispered, “Come with me.” In tearful eyes we watched her. And saw her fade away, although we loved her dearly , we could not make her stay. A golden heart stopped beating hard working hands to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.
