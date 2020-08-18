8/22/2008 – 8/10/2020
Rhianna Janie LeTroise, age 11 went to heaven on the evening of Monday August 10, 2020 in Texas City, Texas with her family by her side after a long hard two year battle against leukemia. Rhianna was born on August 22, 2008 in Galveston, Texas to Barbara Janie Vasquez and Michael LeTroise. Rhianna known as “ReeRee” to everyone who loved and adored her was one sassy little girl that never failed to put a smile on your face even when she was in pain. ReeRee was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys who she defended to the very end of her life. She enjoyed watching My Hero Academia and other animated series on her cell phone and just recently she had received a new cell phone as a gift, she was very excited and thankful for that. As ReeRee leukemia journey continued she was able to find joy in making her very own homemade slime. Any color you could think of she had it and she was never shy to share it and in her words “everybody needs slime in their life”. She also got really good at being a gamer, this was an activity that she could do with her brothers and sisters online and face to face matches while they visited her especially if she could play a game with her daddy, she was always up for the match. She is Daddy’s Girl. Her best friend was her big sister Selena who she looked up to in so many ways and knew that they would never fail one another as they were each other’s confidant. Other interesting facts about ReeRee consist of being a numbers girl who enjoyed math (just like her nana) and had just completed 5th grade. She adored and loved when her grandma Silvia would sing to her. An animal lover who loved her cat “Sunshine” and dog “Tucker” along with favorite foods such as No sauce pizza, homemade tortillas, cotton candy and her “mom’s ” chicken alfredo since no one could cook it like her, leather jackets (something that reminded her of her mamo), ReeRee was loved by so many people and will continued to still be loved by so many people. She simply had a heart of gold and the strength of a warrior. Leukemia may have won the battle here on earth but Rhianna Janie LeTroise has won the ultimate battle by acknowledging she will have eternal life.
“I love you to the moon and back” Grandma
Rhianna is survived by:
Maternal Great Grandparents: Pedro Sr and Janie Vasquez, Angel and Linda Garcia. Great Uncles and Aunts: Pedro Jr and Josie (4 children, 3-grandchildren), Lupe, John and Tammy (2 children) Vasquez, Dolores and Joseph Cruz (4 children, 3 grandchildren), Regina and Wyatt Burks (4 children, 1 grandchild), Martina Vasquez (2 children), Diana Vasquez (4 children) Tiffany and Eddie Cuellar (3 children), Loretta and Joseph Fletcher, Michael Torres (3 children), Ruben Caten (1 child), Joseph Caten (1child), Douglas and Christina Paukert (3 children). Grandparents: Patricia and Jesse Garza, Margaret Rodgers, Laurence and Vera De los Santos. Mother: Barbara Janie Vasquez and Step-Father Issac Perez. Sister: Selena Vasquez and Brother: Aaron Juarez. Uncles and Aunts: Jerry Vasquez, Juan Vasquez, Steven Vasquez, Patrick Garza, Michael Garcia, Crystals Williams, Kristy Villarreal. Cousins: Cyera and Thalia Vasquez, Mariah and Angel Vasquez. Paternal Great Grandparents: Ruth Sauceda, Melvina Sims, Bobby LeTroise Sr, Gloria (Linda) Galicia, Steve Gutierrez. Great Uncles and Aunts: Wilber LeTroise and Angela Ashford (Fiancée), William and Marilyn LeTroise, Denise Thompson, Nathan (Wayne) and Latoya LeTroise. Grand Parents: Silvia Sauceda, Nancy and Bobby Jr LeTroise. Father Michael LeTroise and Step-Mother Manda LeTroise. Sisters: Selena Vasquez, Nevaeh and Bella LeTroise, Jessica, Caila and Alyssa Novominsky. Brother: Noah LeTroise. Uncles and Aunts: Bobby lll and Jessica LeTroise – Children: Sierra Ryan (sister), Kaiden Greco, Mariah and Zoey LeTroise. Patrick LeTroise and Michaela Ervin – Children: Issac and Evelyn LeTroise. Adrian and Ashley Glenn – Children: Aniah Glenn. Keauno (Shay) and Emilia Glenn- Children: Kasyn Glenn. Uncle Damian Morgan. Robert and Roxanne Galicia – Children: Daniel (DJ) Casas and Nathan Galicia. Aunt Carly Galicia – Children Izabela (Izzy) Dartez.
Godparents: Anthony and Kimberly Alvarado, Godbrother: Alex Alvarado. God sisters: Katelyn and KellyJean Alvarado.
Honorary Pallbearers: Michael LeTroise and Issac Perez
Pallbearers: Jerry Vasquez, Juan Vasquez, Steven Vasquez, Bobby lll LeTroise, Patrick LeTroise, Matthew Morales Sr, Anthony Alvarado, Lupe Vasquez, John Vasquez, Adrian Glenn, Keauno (Shay) Glenn, Matthew Morales Jr.
Protector Pallbearer: Pedro Vasquez Jr
Rhianna is proceeded in Death by:
Great Grandparents: Maria G. Delgado and Jose Sauceda. Uncle: Woodrow Jackson. Cousin: Barbara Vasquez, Maryjane Perez and Waylon Paukert.
Jacob’s Ladder Genesis 28:10-22
Jacob was on a long journey. As night came, he stopped to rest. He used a large stone for a pillow. While he was sleeping, he had a dream. He saw a stairway leading up to heaven. The bottom of the stairway rested on the ground. The angels of God were climbing up and down the stairway. At the top of the stairway was God. He said to Jacob, “I will watch over you. I will be with you wherever you go.” And Jacob promised he would trust God.
Music – “We Are Climbing Jacob’s Ladder”
We are climbing Jacob’s Ladder, We are climbing Jacob’s Ladder, We are climbing Jacob’s Ladder Soldiers of the cross.
Behold, I am with you and will watch o’er you, Behold, I am with you and will watch o’er you, Behold, I am with you and will watch o’er you. Soldiers of the cross.
Services:
Rhianna’s Homecoming Service will be August 22nd (her birthday, she made it to her birthday) @ First Love Church 2420 36th St. N Texas City, TX 77590. Family Visitation will began at 12:00 pm. Visitation for Friends and supporters will begin at 1:00pm. Services will begin @ 2:30pm
